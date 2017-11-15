Delma Dean Sias, age 67, of Mansura

Delma Dean Sias

MANSURA - Funeral services for Delma Dean Sias of Mansura will take place on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church of Mansura at 11 a.m. with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held that morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Delma Sias, age 67, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017. She was born on October 31, 1950.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kedrick Alexander; parents, Raymond and Marceline Augustine Alexander; sister, Carrie Powell.

She is survived by her husband Ignatius Sias, Sr. of Kenner; daughters: Starr Sias of Kenner, and Shintelle Sias of New Orleans; sisters, Dorothy Alexander of New Orleans, and Veronica Alexander of New Orleans; brother, Milburn Alexander of New Orleans; and eight grandchildren