Delores Bonton, Mansura

Funeral services for Delores Bonton will be held on Saturday Saturday, July 20, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm in the Congregational First Baptist Church in Marksville. Visitation will be held from 12:00noon until time of service in the church. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Mansura.

Delores Bonton was born on February 1, 1952 to Clara Moore. She graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School(Houston) in 1971. She attended Texas Southern University for 2 years majoring in Business Administration. She went on to continue her education earning a degree as a Pharmacy Technician. She was employed in Texas and Louisiana as a Pharmacy Technician for approximately 15 years having retired.

Delores commited her life to Christ at an early age. She is a memberof First Baptist Church in Marksville under the Pastoral leadership of Michael Gonzales. She lived a dedicated life in Christ. Delores was the first lady of many churches. She worked using her God given gifts and talents as a dedicated member of many ministries.Ladies in Red Ministry to name a few, where she served as keynote speaker at several prominent events. Helping others was a passion of hers.Among her most special passions and talents was being an inspirational speaker to help inspire othersShe spoke at numerous engagements and was presented with numerous outstanding speaking awards. She was a pillar of the community. She supported charities such as St. Jude’s Research Hospital Among her favorite charity so close to her heart is Our Candy Project.org located in Houston, Texas of which she was a major sponsor. The prison ministry was another one of her special projects. Delores served as a foster parent from 1987 to 1991, providing a safe loving home to a host of foster children. She was so full of love, laughter with a joyful spirit.

Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Reverend Lovell Bonton, Jr.; her mother Clara Moore; Siblings, Shirley, Mary, Terry, Karen and Bruce; nephew, Jermaine Oaks. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Eldon Bernard (Rosa) Berry; Granddaughters, Mariah and Khalia Berry; step daughter, Karen Marie Berry; 11 step children from Reverend Lovell Bonton; brother, Raymond Moore; sister, Brenda (Dr. Richard) Brown. A host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and other relatives and friends.