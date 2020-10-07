Delta Bordelon, 91, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Delta B. Bordelon will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery #2 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Delta B. Bordelon, age 91, of Marksville, departed this life on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Bernard, her daughter, Charlene Kelone, and her son and his wife, Dryon and Becky Bordelon.

She began her life in Acme, La and lived most of her childhood in the community of Brouillette. Once married, she settled in “Blue Town” for the duration of her life.

Her love of God and family lead to her involvement in several ministries at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for numerous years. She served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, volunteered at the Servant House, and she was very involved with the annual church garage sales. She was known as the “plant lady” as she would work all year on potting and planting flowers to be sold at the sale. She always made a huge vegetable garden and loved working in her flower bed. While at the Servant House she learned the art of making corded rosaries and made them for over 25 years. She loved holidays, especially Christmas. Her love of laughter, food and joy of family get togethers was her passion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 72 years, Ewell Bordelon Sr., her remaining four children: Cynthia (Mitch) Turner of Gonzales, Stephanie (Ed) Rowe of Prairieville, Ewell Bordelon Jr. and Lisa (Dale) Dauzat of Marksville; one brother Davis “Tony” (Catherine) Bernard of Marksville and one sister Daisy “Sis” Juneau of Bunkie; five grandchildren: Stacey Elmer, Jill Kelone, Derek Kelone, Emily Dauzat Holden, and Jacob Rowe; one great grandchild Ethan Elmer.

Visitation will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform an act of kindness today.

