Derek Desselle, 63

Derek Lindzey Desselle, age 63, passed away on December 21, 2020. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. Derek will be remembered for his mouthwatering cooking, his wonderful hospitality, his love for fishing and carpentry, and his huge heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland George Desselle, his brother, Louis Desselle, his sister Lorane Desselle, and his little girl’s mother, Angie Graham. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lindzey Desselle of Marksville and Ambree Desselle of California, his son, Kenneth Jeard Desselle of Deville, and his mother, R. Nell Desselle of Centerpoint. Derek is also survived by his brothers, Ambrose Desselle (Centerpoint), Rogers Desselle (Centerpoint) and Sammy Desselle (Oaklahoma), his sister Laverne Erhardt (Marksville), three grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service to honor Derek was held with close family and friends on Christmas day.