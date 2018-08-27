Derek John Hardwick, Sr., age 50, of Alexandria

Derek John Hardwick, Sr.

POLLACK - Funeral services for Mr. Derek Hardwick, Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend William Bousman officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Gardens, Pollock, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 12 noon until time of service.

Mr. Hardwick, 50, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on August 6, 1968, Derek was a musician and his passion was playing the guitar, drums and writing songs. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, eating, camping, traveling and he had an adventurous heart. He loved God, his family and his fur babies. Derek will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Hardwick is preceded in death by his father, John Peterson Hardwick; his step-father, Jerry O. Walker; and one grandson, Kaleb Hardwick.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his wife Amy Hardwick of Alexandria; two daughters, Amber Lynn Hardwick of Alexandria and Brianna Hardwick of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, Derek J. Hardwick, Jr. of Alexandria and Jonathon Hardwick of Marksville; his mother, Joyce Lee Beauclaire of Marksville; and four grandchildren, Amya Ellsworth, Kaden Hardwick, Zoey Hardwick and Marli Hardwick.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Hardwick family by visiting www.rushfh.com.