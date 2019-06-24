Mass of Christian Burial for Dona Simmons will be held at 11:00 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Dona Simmons, age 76 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James “D.D.” Simmons; her parents, Blume and Irene Dean Firmin; and a sister, Frieda Spear.

Survivors include her sons, Donald Simmons and wife Karen of Morrow and James Simmons of Lafayette; a brother, Carl Firmin and wife Judy of Shreveport; a sister, Debbie Meader and husband Phillip of Soddy Daisy, TN; and her granddaughters, Tanya and Jennifer Simmons.

Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen.