Donald "D-Ray" Ray Randall, II, age 21, of Bunkie

Donald "D-Ray" Ray Randall, II

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Donald "D-Ray" Ray Randall, II will be Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Barbreck under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

"D-Ray", age 21, of Bunkie (Morrow), passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Lafayette. Born on January 22, 1996, he was employed by Exxon and was a graduate of Bunkie High School, having played football, basketball and track.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Rosamerry Randall and his maternal grandfather, Horace Christian, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Ruby Randall of Morrow; his fiancee', Latessa Reed of Lecompte; his sister, Sharonda Randall of Opelousas; two brothers, Corey Randall of Mansura and Donrion Randall of Bunkie and his maternal grandmother, Verda Mae Christian of Bunkie.