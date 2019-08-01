Private services for Donald Ducote, Sr. of Hamburg will be held at a later date.

Donald Ducote, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Diane Ducote Mayeux of Hamburg; son, Donald (Jessica) Ducote, Jr. of Youngsville; five grandchildren; Dylan Ducote, Jenna Ducote, Bree Mayeux, Carlee Mayeux, and Jace Mayeux; brother, Ray Mayeux.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary G. Ducote; parents, Alvin J. and Cora Ducote; brother, Harold John Mayeux.

Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.