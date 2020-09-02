Donald Guillory, Jr, 48, Simmesport native

Donald Joseph “Donnie” Guillory Jr., age 48, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home in Prairieville, LA. He was a native of Simmesport, LA. He was employed by Controlled Maintenance Inc. for over 20 years where he formed many lifelong friendships. He loved spending every moment possible with his family and friends. He had a huge love for the water. Fishing and hunting were his passions. He will always be remembered for his bright smile, contagious laughter, and his love for joking with everyone. He was the best daddy and husband a family could ever have. Survived by his wife, Juanita O. Guillory; sons, Grant J. Guillory and Matthew A. Guillory; brother, Jack A. Guillory; adoring sister-in-law, Rachelle Olinde; nephew, Taylor Rogers; and nieces, Marleigh Loupe, Brena Rogers, and Leanne Rogers. Preceded in death by his father, Donald J. Guillory Sr.; mother, Sherry Elizabeth Guillory Handley; stepfather, Joe Lee Handley; and sister, Catherine Haase. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Guillory family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.