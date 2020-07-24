Donald Guillory, Sr, 69, Simmesport

Due to Covid Mandates, the visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 people at a time. Please be brief in order to allow others to pay their respects. Face mask are also required.

Funeral service for Donald J. “Nervous Wreck” Guillory, Sr. of Simmesport will begin at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Brother Jason Paul officiating. Military Honors and burial will follow at Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport.

Donald Guillory, Sr., age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Opelousas General Hospital. Mr. Donald was a hardworking man, who served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a truck driver for Walmart and drove over 3 million miles over his time period with them. Safety was a quality he was known for as he earned numerous awards for safety in transportation. He enjoyed competing in trucking competitions and has won awards. His nickname was “Nervous Wreck.”

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Donald “Donny” Guillory, Jr. (Juanita) of Prairieville and Jack Guillory (Tina) of Simmesport; sister, Glenda Laprairie of Simmesport; six grandchildren: Grant, Matthew, Marleigh, Taylor, Brean, and Leeann.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Alfred Couvillion, George L. Mayeaux, Wayne Bordelon, Justin Adams, Billy Bonnette, and Kenneth “Boobee” Juneau. He will be carried to his place of rest by his brothers of the VFW Post 7643.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Haase; parents, Eustice J. Guillory and Lucille Kennedy Guillory; brother, W.C. Guillory.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 1:00pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the VFW Post 7643, P.O. Box 124 Simmesport, LA 71369.

The family would also like to thank the numerous friends, family, and especially the VFW Post 7643 for all their thoughts and prayers during this time.