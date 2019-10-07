Donald Waldmar “Banana” LaBorde, age 86, of Moncla

Funeral services for Mr. Donald Waldmar “Banana” LaBorde will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. LaBorde, age 86, of Moncla, departed this life on October 2, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Talmadge and Arizona Mary Hayes LaBorde.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Swain LaBorde of Moncla; three sons, Kenneth LaBorde (Lenore) of Fifth Ward, John LaBorde (Tammy) of Moncla; Donald Wayne LaBorde of Moncla; one daughter, Candice LaBorde Schroeder of Moncla; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brandon Gaspard, Jason Paul, Christopher LaBorde, Hayward Paul, Landon LaBorde and T-Glenn Ducote.