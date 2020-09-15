Donna Ducote, 61, Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Donna Ducote of Simmesport will begin at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will be in Christ the King Catholic Church Mausoleum in Simmesport.

Donna Ducote, age 61, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence in Simmesport. Donna was a clerical worker for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Department. She enjoyed baking, crafts, interior decorating, and adoring her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 41 years, Samuel J. Ducote; two sons, David (Jenni) Ducote and Austin Ducote (Kelsey Serpas); three grandchildren; Ruby Ducote, Lily Ducote, and Ayva Ducote; sisters, Stephanie Bonnette, Patrica Soldani and Carol Desselle; brothers, Donald Bonnette, Samuel Bonnette, Daniel Bonnette, and Gerald Bonnette; brother-in-law, Gerald Ducote; mother-in-law, Annie Ducote.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers; David Ducote, Austin Ducote, Gerald Ducote, Donald Bonnette, Samuel Bonnette, and Gerald Bonnette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Louise Valois Bonnette, Sr.; brother, Felix Bonnette, Jr.; and father-in-law, Merlin Ducote.

Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 12:30pm, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369.