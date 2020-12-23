Donna Jeansonne, 61, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Jeansonne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Jeansonne, age 61 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Donna retired from the school system after 32 years of teaching. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she was involved in various ministries. Donna was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Bernard; her mother, Betty Johnson Lacour and step-father, J.R. “Ronnie” Lacour.

Survivors include her son, Chris Jeansonne of Carencro; her granddaughter, Allie Jeansonne; husband, William “Billy” Jeansonne of Bunkie; sister, Connie Bordelon of Cottonport; brother, Randy Bernard and wife Lisa of Dallas; step-mother, Elaine Bernard of Bunkie; nephews, Adam Bordelon and Jacob Bordelon; and several other nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Monday 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

