Donna Lewis, 73, Marksville

Funeral Services are pending for Donna Lewis, age 73 of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She leaves behind two sons; Robert Lewis III (LaRhonda Lewis) and Trent “Joey” Lewis; daughter, Kaprice Lewis (Kenneth Shirley); twelve grandchildren, including Kelsey Lewis (Justin Eldridge), Matrix Lewis (Johnathan Ducote) and Donna Jones; twenty-one great-grandchildren, including Skylar Lewis, Robert Eldridge, Alasia Lewis, and Jeremiah Lewis; one godchild Eric Augustine; ten brothers and sisters, ruby, Faye, Etna, Lou, Pat, Nolan, Laris Jr., Earl, Eric, and Freddie; and a host of sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend Alton Jones Jr.

Preceded in death is her; biological father, John Jacobs; adoptive father Laris Price Sr.; mother, Joyce Fairy Price; Husband, Robert Lewis Jr.; daughter, Joyce Renee’ Lewis; sister, Anna Jean Carmouche; and two brothers, Tony Price and Silton Barron.

Funeral services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.