Donna Mayeaux, 72, Plaucheville

Funeral services for Donna Mayeaux will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Family Christian Worship Center in Mansura with the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Mayeaux, age 72 of Plaucheville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Donna was retired from Bunkie General Hospital after 30 years as a medical transcriptionist.

She is preceded in death by a son, David Mayeaux, Sr.; two grandsons, Scott Tiffany, Jr. and Donnie Ray Deshotel; her parents, William and Virginia Phillips Honea; siblings, Roy Honea, Pat Slade, Brenda Hobbs, and Darlene Callahan.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, John Russell Mayeaux of Plaucheville; her daughters, Rita St. Romain and husband Harold of Plaucheville and Tammy Tiffany and husband Scott, Sr. of Plaucheville; brother, Bill Honea of Dupont; two sisters, Ellen Honea of North Carolina and Dorothy Kelley of Florida; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may visit on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Family Christian Worship Center in Mansura.