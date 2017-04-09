Doris “Bee Be” Dauzat age 67 of Marksville

Marksville – A Funeral Service will be held for Doris “Bee Be” Dauzat in the Chapel of Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Cemetery # 3 under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Dauzat, age 67, passed away at her Marksville residence on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 45 years, Carl J. Dauzat, Sr. of Marksville, children, Phillip (Mary) Dauzat of Phenix City, AL., Pat Vercher of Smiths, AL., siblings, Johnny (Debra) Jones of Jena, LA., Barbara (Terry) Tuthill of Hamilton, GA., Lula (Donnie) Powell of Beauregard, AL. and Linda Lewis of Columbus, GA. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren.

Bee Be will now be joined in Heaven by her parents, Leroy and Grace Dubroc Jones and her brother, Leroy Jones, Jr.

The Dauzat Family has requested that visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. A Vigil Service will be at held at 6:30 P.M. Thursday evening.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.