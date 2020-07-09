Sister Dorothy Doomes Verrett, 70, of Lecompte, La departed this life on July 8, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Houston, TX with her family by her side. She was born in Lecompte to Carlton and Lydia Doomes who both preceded her in death. Dorothy graduated in 1967 from Carter Raymond High School in Lecompte La. Upon completing her high school education, she received her Bachelors of Science from Grambling State University, Grambling La. Later obtained her Masters’ Degree Plus 30 from Northwestern and LSUA.

Sister Verrett was an active member of The Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. She accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev JJ Spane at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, Bible Study, and was Coordinator of the Pastor’s Anniversary, Organizer of the S.W.A. and Church Secretary. She was faithful to her church until her health began to fail.

Dorothy was a member of the Sweet Blue Sorority of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Dorothy worked for the Rapides Parish School System for 35 years . She began her career at Tioga High School. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Carlton and Lydia Holbert Doomes, brother Joseph Scott, three sisters; Lola Scott, Hettie Millhouse and Pearly Aaron.

Mourning her departure while honoring her life and her legacy are her three children: Kimberly Williams Bernard (Charles) of Chicago, IL, Joni Verrett Clark (Scottie) of Richmond, TX, and Tony Verrett (Megan) of Tampa, FL; Grandchildren: Christopher Bernard, Cameron Bernard, Kennedi Bernard, Dillan Clark, Ethan Clark, Arden Clark and Isaac Verrett. Also she leaves her sister, Rosa Jones (Melford) of Lecompte, LA., her close friend, Nora Mae Matthews, and close cousin Patricia Callihan, a host of nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. Dorothy will surely be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Friends and family are welcome to come pay their respects on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Springhill Baptist Church 2505 St.Charles Ave. Viewing will be 9:00am-11:00am with close service for the family beginning at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will be held Monday, July 13th @9am St. Luke Baptist Church in Morrow Louisiana. Services entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home Bunkie Louisiana.