Dorothy Mae Brenagh, age 71, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Brenagh Stafford will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. Freddie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Melancon Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Stafford, age 71, of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Dorothy died after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease and finally cancer. She passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, February 16, 2020 with her only child at her side. Dorothy will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife, friend and caregiver. She had a warm and welcoming spirit capable of providing love and compassion to all she encountered.

Dorothy was born on August 27, 1948 in Pineville, Louisiana. She was the eldest daughter of Tillman and Lena Brenagh. She was one of ten children. She is survived by her son, Anthony Stafford of Bunkie, Louisiana; her brother, James Brenagh (Lois) of Castor, Louisiana; her brother Clarence Brenagh of Bunkie, Louisiana; her sister Gracie Batiste (Narcisse) of Bunkie, Louisiana; her brother Jessie Hawkins Sr. of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Stafford; her mother, Lena Brenagh; her father, Tillman Brenagh; her sisters, Janice Brenagh and Gennie Brenagh; and her brothers, Augustine Brenagh and Nathaniel Hawkins.

Dorothy held the role of family historian as well as cook for all occasions. She was well known for her gumbo, homemade biscuits and pecan candy. She was always willing to prepare food for anyone who asked. She possessed a servant’s heart.

Dorothy will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Baptist Church Cemetery in Haasville, Louisiana next to her husband of 39 years, who she lost to congestive heart failure in July of 2010.