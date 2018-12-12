Dorothy Tyler, Effie

Funeral services celebrating the life of Dorothy Tyler will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, 2701 Military Highway, Pineville, with Reverend James Alton Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Richey Cemetery, Effie.

Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Dorothy Tyler, of Effie, departed this life on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the age of 80.

During her working career she was a telephone operator. She was a loving wife and mother. She was strong in her faith and loved her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; her son; her parents and her brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Tyler and a host of other family members and friends.