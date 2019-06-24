Douglas Reason, age 75, of Echo

Douglas Reason went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He will be remembered by his wife, Ann Reason, and his late wife, Delores Lacombe Reason. He was born to the late Mamie and Elmore Reason. Father of David Reason, Dana McNally, and the late Dawn Reason. Stepfather to Tony and Michael McKinney. Brother to Sylvia Quebedeaux and the late Rose Marie Robert. Doug will also be fondly remembered by his 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and brother and sister-in-law, Lionel and Georga Helmer Salvant and Anthony and the late Mary Ann Pisciotta. Doug worked at Avondale Shipyard, and later the City of New Orleans until his retirement. He loved country music, dancing, traveling, and going to car shows in his antique truck. Doug never met a stranger.

A Funeral Service in memory of Doug will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Ann Church and Shrine, 3601 Transcontinental Dr. Metairie, LA 70006. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm in St. Frances de Sales Cemetery in Echo, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.