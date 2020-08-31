Dr. James Guillory, former school board member, Police Juror dies

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Jim Guillory will be held on Tuesday. September 1, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church with Revs. Martin Laird and Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Plaucheville.

Mr. Guillory, age 78 of Plaucheville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Opelousas General Hospital.

Dr. Guillory was a proud graduate of Plaucheville High School where he was an all-around athlete. He graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1964 with a degree in Audiology and Science Education. Over the next two decades, Jim studied at LSU, where he earned a Master’s degree in Audiology and Speech Pathology in 1966; Tulane University; Vanderbilt University; Southwest Missouri State; University of Utah, Georgia Tech and the University of Texas. He earned his doctorate in Audiology from the University of Florida in 2000, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Prior to earning his doctorate in Audiology, Jim earned his doctorate in Environmental Health and Safety in 1986 from Southwest Missouri State.

His university appointments included adjunct assistant professor at LSU for six years in the environmental services programs and the University of Florida Audiology Doctoral Program for four years.

Jim served as an educator, owned and operated his own business, served in various governmental capacities for the State of Louisiana and was a community volunteer in a variety of clubs and organizations.

He is preceded in death by a son, John Guillory; his parents, Steven and Hilda Ortego Guillory; and a brother, Maderas Guillory.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Christine Bordelon Guillory of Plaucheville; a son, Cayle Guillory and wife Frances of Sunset; and his grandchildren, Taylor Renee Kimble, Morgan Elise Kimble, Kade Thomas Guillory, Caleb Andrew Kimble and Lincoln Paul Guillory.

Pallbearers will include: Cayle Guillory, Kade Guillory, Lincoln Guillory, Scott Bordelon, Gaynell Bordelon, and Bret Giroir.

Friends may visit on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

