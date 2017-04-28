Drucillo Longino Gautro, age 85, of Dupont

Drucillo Longino Gautro

DUPONT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Drucillo Gautro will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with the Rev. George Krosfield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direct ion of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. on Friday until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont. A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Mrs. Gautro, age 85 of Dupont, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home. She was born on January 16, 1932.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John A. Gautro, Sr.; children, Theresa Gautro, Ellamay Gautro, Charles Gautro, Sr. and Marie Gauthier; and her parents, Jasper and Jessie Chelette Longino.

Survivors include her children, Miriam Savage of Bayou Jacque, John A. (Patsy) Gautro, Jr. of Port Allen, Harold (Julie) Gautro, Sr. of Marrero, Linda (Alfred) Francois of Moreauville, and Joseph (Arsane) Gautro of Centerpoint; 22 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and her furry companion and best friend “Peanut”.

Pallbearers will include Albert Francois, Michael Francois, Joseph Gautro, II, Larry Aymond, Scott Gauthier, Charles Gautro, Jr., and Ryan Gautro.

