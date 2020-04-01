A private Graveside Service for Dustin Slade Bonnette will be held at Hayes Cemetery in Effie with Brother Steve Speer officiating.

Dustin Slade Bonnette, age 29, of Center Point, left this life to find peace on March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. Edgar G. and Ritha Thompson Bonnette; maternal grandfather, Hershal K. Paulk.

Dustin will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lanie Chey Bonnette of Center Point; parents, David Cecil and Dana Renee Paulk Bonnette of Effie; one sister, Mallory Bonnette Garza (Michael) of Clovis, California; newborn niece, Sophia Derra Garza of Clovis, California; one grandmother, Derra Paulk of Effie; four uncles; four aunts; seven cousins; many other family members and friends.

Dustin was truly an unforgettable person and had a positive impact on the life of each individual with whom he came into contact. Dustin was known for his humor, infectious smile and his love of music. He was a talented musician. He could always be found guitar in hand, blessing family and friends through song. Dustin was a fiercely loyal friend with an enormous heart and ability to care for people from all walks of life. He never met a stranger. He forever put the needs of others before his own. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh as well. Above all else, Dustin loved his only daughter, Lanie with his entire heart and soul. His love for her continues to live on through her bright eyes and smile. Dustin was loved and admired by so many. His family and friends will continue to grieve his choice to “Leave the Stage in the Middle of a Song”.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Bonnette, Alexander Ray, Christian Bonnette, Colin Deloach, Kentwaun Rockett and Clint Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne and Bobby Mattox, Nic Weeks, Jacob Sinclair, Colt Steiner and Corey Adkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dustin Bonnette Memorial Account for the Continuing education of his daughter, Lanie, at any Red River Bank.