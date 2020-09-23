Earl Guillory, 83, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Earl James Guillory will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Pastor Kenneth Austin officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Guillory, age 83, of Marksville, departed this life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents; Levi and Octavia Lacombe Guillory; his wife Geneveive Jeansonne Guillory; brother; Daniel Guillory, sisters; Nelda Lamartiniere and Erlene Wendt.

He started his business, Avoyelles Glass in 1975. He served our country in the Army National Guard and worked with the committee for Silver Lining Pie Company for Disabled Children.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughters; Jennifer (V.J.) Dauzat, Sherry (Ray Petie) Shelton, Bridget (Randy) Wilson, and Pamela Sue Guillory; brothers; Audric (AP) Guillory, Nedric Guillory; sisters; Lula Buckley, Evelyn Dean; six grandchildren; Travis (Amanda) Dauzat, Kayla (Joshua) Poret, Matthew Linzey, Benjamin Shelton, Chase (Emily) Wilson, Zachary (Taylor) Wilson; eleven great-grandchildren, Logan, Issac, Issie, Mollie, Emma, Jacob, Mason, Riley, Levi, Weston, and Ross.

The family would like to give special thanks to those who took such good care of our loving father. All Saints Hospice, Sherry Ducote, Wilma Ford, Paula Desselle, Melanie Vaughn, and Jackie Summers.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5-9pm on Wednesday September 23, 2020 and will resume at 9am on Thursday until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Travis Dauzat, Joshua Poret, Chase Wilson, Zachary Wilson, Matthew Shelton, and Benjamin Shelton. Honorary Pallbearer will be Logan Poret.