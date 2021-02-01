Earl Jerome Hagger, Jr., 33, Moreauville

Memorial services for Earl Jerome Hagger, Jr. of Moreauville will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 beginning at 11:00am.

Earl Hagger, Jr., age 33, passed away at his home in Moreauville on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Mckenna Hagger, Daelyn Hagger, Zaiden Hagger, and Jayden Hagger; mother, Thelma Jackson; father, Earl Hagger, Sr.; siblings, Shalanda Jackson, Brandy Hagger, Earlishia Hagger, Malcolm Hagger, Elnora Hagger, Raleigh Jones, Tava McGee, and Jataya Wilson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Visitations shall take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville beginning at 9:00am on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021.