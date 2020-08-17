Earlin Dauzat, 77, Marksville

Funeral Services for Earlin “Hank” Joseph Dauzat will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Sherman Delrie officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville.

Mr. Dauzat, age 77, of Marksville, departed this life on August 16, 2020 at Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Angelica Lachney Dauzat; wife, Ruth Sayer Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Wayne Dauzat, Brad Dauzat, Michael Dauzat, all of Marksville; four brothers, Lonis Dauzat, Chris Dauzat, Freddie Dauzat, Tony Dauzat, all of Marksville; one sister, Josephine St. Romain of Marksville; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.