Earline Chelette, 77, Pineville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Earline Chelette will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Ruby with Reverend Brent Romero, Reverend James Foster, and Reverend Terry Ganey officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Brogden, David Chelette, Kenneth LaJaunie, Josh Mendoza, Cody Descant, and Curt Fuqua.

Mrs. Chelette, 77, of Pineville, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Mrs. Chelette attended Pine Grove Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. She participated in “Kingdom Building” and was part of the Ladies Quartet “Simply Faithful.” Her grandchildren called her “Meme” and she enjoyed spending time with them and working in her flower garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Aurelia Miller Simon; daughter, Linda Mendoza, and sister, Annie Bishop.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, Dewey Chelette; son, Calvin Johnson; daughters, Debra LaJaunie and husband, Kenneth, and Jacqueline Descant; stepsons, Eddie Chelette and wife, Diane, and David Chelette; stepdaughters, Dorie Berry and husband, Will, and Jeannie Dye and husband, Mark; brother, Sydney Simon and wife, Brenda; sisters, Elsie Simon, Nellie Sanderson, her twin Geraldine Brewington, and Marie Quebadeaux and husband, Barry; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends.