Arlington, TX. – Funeral services for Earline Moreau Roddy will be held at First United Methodist Church in Simmesport on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Carolyn Fletcher, officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Simmesport under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ms. Roddy, age 90 of Arlington, TX., formally of Simmesport, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Meadow Brook Memory Care Center in Arlington.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janet (Keith) Turner of Arlington, TX., sister, Annabelle Purpera of Hessmer and grandson, Blake Turner of Arlington, TX. Also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ms. Roddy was preceded in death by her husband, Zebbe Roddy, Jr., parents, Charles Moreau and Winnie Lemoine Moreau, siblings, Vera Mays, Hubert Moreau, Herbert Moreau and Alberta O’Quinn.

The Roddy Family has requested that a visitation be held at First United Methodist Church in Simmesport on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of service. To extend on-line condolences to the Roddy Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.