Edgar Wilkinson, 88

It is with great sadness that the family of Edgar “Buzzy” Wilkinson announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 88.

Buzzy will be lovingly remembered by his son Myron, grandsons Max and Gage, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous other family members and many many friends.

Buzzy was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Sarah Marcotte Wilkinson, his daughter Pinny Lynn Wilkinson Dunlap, and grand daughters Shauntelle and Nichole Bernard.

A memorial dinner celebrating his life will be held at his residence located at 801 Highway 1193 in Marksville on Saturday August 29 from 12-3pm.