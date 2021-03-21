Edmond Chaix, 68, Hamburg

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 10:00 am for Edmond Chaix in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery in Hamburg with Father Louis Sklar officiating.

Mr. Chaix, 68, and a resident of Hamburg passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was an avid guitarist and played in a band called “South Wind” all over the state of Louisiana and donated his musical talents for benefits for people in need. He worked for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s office in Law Enforcement and volunteered for the Tri Ad program visiting with the elderly while on duty with Sheriff’s office.

He was preceded in death by a daughter,Cissy Chaix; son, Trinity Chaix; parents, George Louis, Sr. and Mary (Sherling) Chaix; sister, Ida Normand; and a brother George Louis Chaix II.

He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Heidi Austin of Austin, TX, and Marnie Bonnette of Hamburg; sons, Christopher Chaiz of Hamburg, and Michael Chaix of Auston, TX. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.