Edna Mae "Maw Maw Mae" Ponthier, age 87, of Hessmer

Edna Mae "Maw Maw Mae" Ponthier

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Edna Mae Ponthier “MawMaw Mae” will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau. Burial will be in the St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service in Escude’ Funeral Home of Mansura.

Ms. Ponthier, age 87, resident of Hessmer passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in the Hessmer Nursing Home. Born on May 28, 1930, she was a member of the St. Martin of Tours Ladies Altar Society for 50 years and a member of the St. Alphonsus Ladies Altar Society for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Ponthieux; parents, Mitchel and Aline (Ducote) Bordelon; and a brother, Paul Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Renee Ponthier of Hessmer; daughters, Beverly Tassin of Mansura, Karen (John) Kavanaugh of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Connie (James) Raff of Hessmer, and Maxine (Byron) Juneau of Belledeau; sister, Loretta Drouin of Centerpoint; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be James Raff, Byron Juneau, John Kavanaugh, Denny Clark, Grant Lambert and Chris Savoie.