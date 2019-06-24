Funeral services for Mrs. Effie Benoit, 89, of Alexandria, formerly of Jennings will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robert Daniel and Rev. Kirk Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Benoit will begin at 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. service time.

Mrs. Benoit was born on May 5, 1930 in Elton, LA to Marvin and Maggie Delahoussaye Manuel. She graduated from Elton High School in 1948 and Louisiana College in Pineville, LA in 1972. She moved to Alexandria from Jennings in 1967.

Mrs. Benoit taught school in Avoyelles and Rapides Parishes for 22 years. She was an adult Bible teacher for 15 years, Calvary Baptist WMU President for 12 years, Luther Rice Association YWA Leader, belonged to HomeMakers Club of Poland, LA and a member of Riverview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Benoit, daughter Trudy Benoit Daniel, and a brother, Sanford Manuel.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Katy Benoit Price of Deville, LA; son, Carlos Benoit of Lecomtte, LA, two sisters, Mary Maltempi of Ball, LA, Calvelene Williams of Dallas, TX, brother Alvin Manuel of DeRidder, LA; seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Wendy Jones, Kenny Benoit, Andy Price, Brian Daniel, Russel Benoit, Alicia Crooks and Luke Benoit