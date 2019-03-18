Funeral services for Elaine Barrie Dauzat will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Walter Ajaero, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church cemetery in Belledeau, under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Elaine Barrie Dauzat, age 67 of Marrero, formally of Bunkie, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:25 A.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Evan Paul Dauzat of Marrero, children, Kevin Dauzat, Sr. of Marrero, Tammy Dauzat James of Jennings and brother, Nick Barrie of Marrero. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Mick Barrie and Pennie Gremillion Barrie and brother, Calvin Barrie.

The Dauzat Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. on Monday evening.