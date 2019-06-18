Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Jeansonne, 86, of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Elizabeth “Betty Jo” Jeansonne of Mansura will begin at 11am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Shoury Ramji officiating. Entombment will be held at the St. Paul Mausoleum.

Elizabeth Josephine Morgan Jeansonne, age 86, entered into eternal rest on the evening of June 17, 2019.

She was a life-long resident of Avoyelles Parish. “Betty” was born January 23, 1933 in Marksville, Louisiana, the fourth and last child of William Wallace Morgan and Eva Gagnard Morgan. The family initially lived on Bettevy Lane in Brouillette, LA, and the Morgan kids would run up on the levee to watch the paddlewheel steamboats and to listen for the wail of their whistle, as they pulled up to Bettevy’s Landing, where they once a week off-loaded merchandise for their Uncle Michel Bettevy’s country store. During the Great Depression, her father hopped aboard freight trains to do harvest work in Oklahoma and the Midwest. Their property flooded on a number of occasions, and Betty once fished for crawfish off of their back porch. In 1939, her father was able to buy a house and 37 acres of land on Bayou d’Eglise (“Church Bayou”). Slim would later own a small grocery store near their house. Betty’s brother, Donald Morgan, and a number of boys in the neighborhood, including Clifton “Cliff” Jeansonne, played cachez-fete-en-can, which was similar to hide-and-seek. Her connection with Cliff was thus established, and on June 15, 1952 they were married. They had a good life together, but sadly not long enough, as Cliff passed away on March 21, 2002, just shy of their fiftieth anniversary.

Betty and Cliff had five children, who went on to marry and have children of their own. MawMaw and PapPaw showered their descendents with love (and food) whenever they visited. After raising her children, Betty returned to school and received her LPN license in 1978 and EMT certificate in 1980. Her mission in life was to care for others. She was a blessing to all whom she touched for many years, even beyond retirement.

Those left to cherish her memory are her five children: Elizabeth (Lonnie) Gauthier of Cottonport, LA, Ann (Johnny) Johnson of Evergreen, LA, Thomas (Loretta) Jeansonne of Parks, LA, Paula (David) Moore of Blacksburg, VA, Marie (Robert) Warren of Mansura, LA. She was blessed with and survived by nine grandchildren: Eric Lemoine, Amy Ryder, Michelle Gaspard, Leon Gauthier, Hayley Roberts, Colin Jeansonne-Moore, Zeke Jeansonne-Moore, Luke Warren and Morgan Warren; two great-grandchildren; and, three great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, and her siblings, Shirley Bettevy, Lloyd Morgan and Donald Morgan.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

