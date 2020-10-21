Elizabeth Bordelon, infant, Mansura

Funeral services for Infant Elizabeth Layne Bordelon will be held on at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Infant Elizabeth L. Bordelon, of Mansura, departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, LA.

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Nathan Bordelon and Bethany Bordelon, both of Mansura; paternal grandparents, Cathy Lachney Bordelon of Mansura, Vance and Kaylon Bordelon of FifthWard; maternal grandparents, Kevin Bordelon of Bordelonville, Paula Ward of Dupont; paternal great grandparent, Patricia Bordelon of Mansura; maternal great grandparents, Gail Dupont of Dupont and Marie Bordelon of Bordelonville; paternal great great grandparent, Gloria Lachney of Mansura.

She is preceded in death by her paternal great grandfathers, Johnny Bordelon; Keith Lachney; great great grandfather, Stravis Lachney; great maternal grandfathers, Bernard “Tootsie” Bordelon and Jerry Ward.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be William Manuel and Triston Bordelon.

