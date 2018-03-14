Elizanne Goudeau Dauzat, age 95, of Marksville

Elizanne Goudeau Dauzat

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Elizanne Goudeau Dauzat will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #1. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Dauzat, age 95, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Hessmer Nursing Home. She was born on May 14, 1922.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Provestine and Josephine Goudeau; her husband, Willis “Gro” Dauzat; and sister Helen Ducey. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Russell Dauzat of Marksville; one brother, Jessie Goudeau of Marksville; one sister, Lessie Hayes of Vick; one son-in-law, Jerry Ducey of Marksville; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. To extend online condolences to the Dauzat family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com