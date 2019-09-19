A Funeral Mass for Ella Mae Ducote Bordelon will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ella Mae Ducote Bordelon, age 89 of Hessmer, passed away at Valley View Health Care in Marksville on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:50 A.M.

Mrs. Ella Mae was a loving mother and homemaker. She took pleasure in cooking, gardening, raising and tending to her chickens, ducks and calves. She also enjoyed reminiscing about the older days and memorable times in her life. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert “Bob” Bordelon (Sandra) of Hessmer, Mark Bordelon of Hessmer, JoAnn Dupuy (Mike) of Hickory Hill, sister, Octavia Villemarette (Melvin) of Hessmer, grandchildren, Dawn, Krissy, Keri, Vicki, and Keith. Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Mrs. Bordelon was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Irby Bordelon, and 2nd husband, Stanley Bordelon, parents, Joseph and Eunice Juneau Ducote, brother, Houston Ducote, sister, Julia Ducote Smith, grandchildren, Robbie and Jason.

The Bordelon Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and Friday, September 20, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday evening at 6:30 P.M.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Connor, Julian, Jayce, Jonah, Tommy, Brady, and Honorary Pallbearers, Ron, Mark, and Keith.

To extend on-line condolences to the Bordelon Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.