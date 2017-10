Ellen Desselle Soldani, age 87, of Moreauville

Ellen Desselle Soldani

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Ellen Desselle Soldani will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will take place in the church Mausoleum under the direction of Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Visitation will be held that morning from 9 a.m. until time of service in Escude' Funeral Home of Moreauville.

Mrs. Soldani, age 87, and a resident of Moreauville passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at her residence. She was born on September 24, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Soldani; parents, Whitmore and Jean (Lemoine) Desselle; and brothers, Lawrence Desselle and James Desselle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Donnie) Williamson of Mansura, Elaine (John) Gremillion of Moreauville, Kathy (Willis) Coco of Pineville, and Sharlene “Sherry” (Shepard) Lemoine of Moreauville; brother, Huey Desselle of Moreauville; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Damon Williamson, Dana Gremillion, Chris Lemoine, Hubert Lee Lemoine, Jeremy Gremillion and David Lemoine. Crossbearer will be Lindan Lemoine.