Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Mae Goudeau Oby will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Saint Charles Catholic Church in Evergreen, LA, where Reverend Walter Ajero will officiate. A public viewing will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday morning. Committal services will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie, LA.

Mrs. Oby, age 80, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 7:02 a.m., at CHRISTUS Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, in Alexandria, LA.

On a beautiful Autumn day, October 26, 1938, a baby girl became the fourth child born to the late Emma Lee Fontenot Goudeau and the late Rufus “Jack” Goudeau, in Evergreen, LA. They named her Ellen Mae.

Following the Christian leadership of her parents, Ellen accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized into the Baptist faith. On August 8, 1968, Mrs. Oby converted into the Catholic faith and was baptized at Saint Christopher’s Church in Bunkie, LA, by Father R. J. Kulwicki. Later in life, she became a parishioner of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Bunkie, LA.

Ellen was a member of the 1957 graduating class of George Washington Carver High School in Bunkie, LA. She furthered her educational training by earning her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) degree from Louisiana Community and Technical College (Avoyelles Campus) on August 16, 2001. Most of her adult life, Ellen was a homemaker. For a brief period in life, she was employed at the Bailey Place of Bunkie.

On January 15, 1958, Ellen was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Lionel Oby. To this union, one (1) son, Anthony Oby, Sr., was born.

Words cannot express the love that Ellen had for her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren; and in return, she was a cherished and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Becoming a widow a young age, Ellen was a devoted mother who was inspired by joy and faith in both word and deed. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, listening to music, and watching television, especially the Hallmark channel.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Ellen was preceded in death by two siblings, Albert Goudeau and Frank Goudeau.

Mourning her departure but celebrating her precious memories are, one (1) son, Anthony (Elvira) Oby, Sr., of Evergreen, LA; three (3) grandchildren, Miracle, Anthony, Jr. “J.”, and Antonio; one (1) brother, Lester (Shalita) Goudeau of Summit, Illinois; two (2) sisters-in-law, Mary Goudeau of Robbins, Illinois and Annette Goudeau of Evergreen, LA; a very special friend, Ms. Alice Hayes of Cottonport, LA; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Active pallbearers will be Stanley Celestine, Sr., Timothy Hill, Farrah Johnson, Curtis Celestine, Vernon Miller, and Percy Celestine, Jr.