Ellen Marie Pinkham, age 83, of Houston, Texas

Ellen Marie Pinkham

EFFIE - A visitation and service for Ellen Marie Pinkham of Houston, Texas will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Carter Conley Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with services to celebrate her life starting at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 in French Cemetery, in Effie under the direction of Carter Conley Funeral Home of Houston, Texas and Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ellen Marie Pinkham, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed from this life on August 17, 2017. Ellen was born October 25, 1933 in Effie to parents, Elzie Dewey Clark and Odie Lillian (Bernard) Clark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Elzie Clark, Jr.; son, John Elzie Beard, daughter, Patricia Nell Rodgers; and her husband of 26 years, Lester Bryant Pinkham.

She is survived by son, Jackie Beard; grandchildren, Jo Ellen (Richard Strattan) Castillo; Angela (J.R.) Lopez and Jason (Kathrine) Beard; great-grandchildren, Natalie N. Guevara, Jack H. Beard and Jewel J. Beard; as well as by extended family and friends.