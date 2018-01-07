Elline Mary Lemoine, age 90, of Plaucheville

Elline Mary Lemoine

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral Mass for Elline Mary Lemoine of Plaucheville will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be in Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018, beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with Rosary wake service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home.

Elline Mary Lemoine, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont. Born on January 13, 1927, Elline was a devout Catholic as she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at Mater Dolorosa and also a member of the Blue Army. Although she has been called to the Lord into eternal rest, she leaves behind her family who loves her truly and will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold & Ellina Gremillion; husband, Wiley Lemoine; sister, Genevieve Kimball; brothers, Vance Gremillion and Granvil Gremillion.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia (Gerald) Desoto of Plaucheville, Kaye (Wayne) Jeansonne of Plaucheville, and Theresa (C.J.) Matthews of Evergreen; son, Kenneth (Aline) Lemoine of Oregon; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.