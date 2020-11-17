Elvinia Johnson, 89, Jonesboro

Funeral Mass for Elvina Marie Johnson of Jonesboro will take place on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at the Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport with Fr. Dwight de Jesus officiating. Burial will commence at the Christ the King Catholic Cemetery.

Elvina Johnson, age 89, passed away at the Forest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Jonesboro on Monday, November 16th, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Darlene Menzina (Charles William) of Jonesboro; grandson, Lonnie Paul Menzina (Jill); great-grandchildren, Lauren and Brady Menzina

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Curtis Johnson; parents, Lawrence Philp & Yvette Elizabeth Bordelon Dugas; sister, Maude Hendrix; brothers, Sidney Dugas and Victor John Dugas. She is also preceded in death by her great-grandchild, Caroline Elizabeth Menzina.

Visitation will begin at 6:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport and last until 9:00pm. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 9:00am.