Elzie Ray Bryant, Centerpoint

Funeral services for Mr. Elzie Ray Bryant will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Center Point with Reverend Robert Tarver and Reverend Ricky Belgard officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Baptist Cemetery in Center Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Center Point from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.

Mr. Bryant, age 75, of Center Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Ochsner LSU Shreveport.

Elzie retired from EMC after 40 years. He was serving for a third term as Avoyelles Parish Police Jury for District One. He was a Deacon at Hopewell Baptist Church; president of Ward One Food Bank; president and co-founder of Big Lake Hunting Club since 1986.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lizzie Guillory Bryant.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Natalie Shepherd Bryant, two sons, Barry Bryant (Dana) of Deville, Rusty Bryant (Wendy) of Marksville; three daughters, Sophia Dawn Brister (Rodney) of Pitkin, Tracey Bryant and Monica Bryant, both of Center Point; twelve grandchildren, Adam Bryant (Lyndsay), Samantha Miller (Jerred) Devan Brister (Chelsea), Madison Bryant, Lauren Bryant, Jacob Bryant, Isabelle Brister, Abigail Bryant, Beau Bryant; four great grandchildren, Annabelle Bryant, Rylee Miller, Hank Bryant, and Brian Miller.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Adam Bryant, Devan Brister, Jacob Bryant, Beau Bryant, Jerred Miller, Keenan Ebey and Hunter Ebey. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Avoyelles Police Jury, Kirby Roy, Mark Borrel, Glen McKinley, Colonel Charles Jones, John Earles, Pop Keller, Bobby Bordelon and Jacob Coco.

