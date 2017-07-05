Emaline Desselle Beauclair, age 85, of Brouillette

Emaline Desselle Beauclair

BROUILLETTE - Funeral services for Mrs. Emaline Desselle Beauclair will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be held in the St. Genevieve Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Mrs. Beauclair, age 85 of Brouillette, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the Grace Home in Alexandria. She was born on July 24, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Desselle and Emma Bordelon Desselle; daughter, Brenda Barbin; brothers, Holland “Pete” Desselle, and Elmo “Buck” Desselle; sisters, Florence Bernard, and Lena Desselle; two grandchildren, Bridget Beauclair and Amy Beauclair; and one great-grandchild, Hilary Venable.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Hilary Beauclair of Marksville; two sons, Carl Beauclair of Marksville and Jamie Beauclair of Marksville; three daughters, Susan (Cecil) Roy of Mansura, Jeannie Brouillette of Alexandria, and Melanie Beauclair of Marksville; three brothers, Willard Desselle of Hessmer, Jason Desselle of Bossier City, and Sam Desselle of Marksville; two sisters, Ida Blanchard of Marksville, and Lillie Desselle of Tioga; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.