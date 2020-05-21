Emily DeSoto, 85, Plaucheville

Graveside service for Emily “Sue” Desoto of Pineville, formerly of Plaucheville, will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery of Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating.

Emily Desoto, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Pineville.

Those left to cherish his memory are her children, Loretta Desoto (Mike Buras) of New Orleans, Gwen Desoto (Bill Travis) of Pineville, Cheyene Desoto (Donna) of Baton Rouge, and Jay Desoto of Galliano; sister, Ida Simmons (Gene) of Covington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily Kessler (Robert), Kristen Redmon (Kyle), Cody Desoto (Jessica), Annie Desoto Buras, and Will Desoto Buras; great-grandchildren, Charlie Redmond, Landry Kate Kessler, Liam Redmond, Cora Kessler, Caroline Desoto, and Jaxon Redmond. The family would like to offer a special thanks to her caregiver, Melanie Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Desoto; parents, John and Anna Charrier Mouton.