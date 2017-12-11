Emma Rose Sayer, age 80, of Marksville

Emma Rose Sayer

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Emma Rose St. Romain Sayer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mrs. Sayer, age 80, of Marksville, passed away at her home in Marksville on Saturday, December 9, 2017. She was born on November 8, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Sayer, Sr.; parents Wickliffe and Emma Smith St. Romain; three sons, Calvin Sayer, Jr., Allen Ray Sayer and Gary Sayer; four brothers, Mitchell St. Romain, Dennis St. Romain, W.J. St. Romain and Cilton St. Romain; four sisters, Cecile Lemoine, Elise Ducote, Eldie Ducote and Dena Poché; two grandchildren, Lil’ Ray Sayer and Clay Sayer; and companion, Earl Dupont.

She is survived by one son, Bruce Sayer of Marksville; one brother, Marion St. Romain of Marksville; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

To extend online condolences to the Sayer family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com