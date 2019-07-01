Errol Charles Chatelain age of 81, a native of Bunkie, and a resident of the New Orleans

Services for Errol Charles Chatelain were held at the American Legion Post 350, Metairie,on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2 pm.

Chatelain passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 after a long illness at the age of 81. Mr. Chatelain was a native of Bunkie, and a resident of the New Orleans area for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Huber Chatelain; his son, Mark A. Chatelain; his brothers, Ronnie Chatelain of Bunkie, and Robert Chatelain of New Orleans; his sisters, Susie Redmon of Bunkie, Mary Lynn Riche of Baton Rouge, and Marguerite Durand of Porter, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Marguerite Fernandez Chatelain.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, https://no-hunger.org, or Habitat for Humanity, https://www.habitat.org.