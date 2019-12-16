A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Errol Joseph Laborde will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Errol Joseph Laborde, age 65, of Marksville, departed this life on December 14, 2019 in Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm A. and Cecilia Bordelon Laborde.

Errol was a teacher for the Avoyelles Parish School Board for over thirty years as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Laborde was very happy, easy going, kind hearted and completely selfless. “E” loved to be the life of the party and would do anything he could for everyone.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Matthew Laborde (Brandi) of Cottonport; two daughters, Aimee Laborde of Mansura, Marlana Wyatt (Kerry) of Fifth Ward; longtime friend, Roy Gremillion of Plaucheville; two brothers, Glenn Laborde (Marie) of Baton Rouge, Kent Laborde (John) of Maryland; one sister, Cindy Juneau (Paul) of Mansura; six grandchildren, Breanna Wyatt, Madison Wyatt, Eli Bolt, Trinity Bolt, Max Laborde, Annalise Andrews, one grandchild on the way and his beloved dog, “Sushi”.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service time.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Michael Laborde, Joshua Juneau, Wesley Juneau, Blake Guillot, Janson Lanclos and Phildren Andrews, Jr.