Esnard Lemoine, Jr., Simmesport

Funeral service for Esnard Lemoine, Jr. of Simmesport will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, February 6, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will follow at the St. Catherine Cemetery in Big Bend.

Esnard Lemoine, Jr., age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Leonard Lemoine of Hamburg; and sister, Beral (Elwood) Witfield of New Orleans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Esnard Lemoine, Sr., & Henritta Tassin Lemoine.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.