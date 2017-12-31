Ethel Bergeron, age 92, of Dupont

Ethel Bergeron

DUPONT - Funeral services for Ethel Bergeron will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with the Deacon Ted Moulard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.

Mrs. Bergeron, age 92 of Dupont, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Herman Turner, Sr., Phelps H. Guillory and Jess Bergeron; her parents, Christopher and Ella Fruge; a son, Herman Turner, Jr.; and a grandson, Michael Thibodeaux.

Survivors include her son, Chris J. Turner of Goudeau; her daughters, Sandra T. (A.J.) Thibodeaux of Dupont, and Ella Rose T. (David) Chatman of Goudeau; her grandchildren, Sharon Ducote, Penne’ Coco, Heath Chatman, Shawn Turner, Dawn Turner, Christie Turner, Michael Thibodaux, Larry Thibodeaux and Connie Floyd; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include Heath Chatman, Caden Blouin, Larry Thibodeaux, Lucas Ducote, Nathan Strong and Alex Thibodeaux.

